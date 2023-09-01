BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Butler County woman with dementia is missing.

Police are looking for 81-year-old Joyce Gerhardt of Harrison, Butler County. She was last seen on Friday at 11:40 a.m., when she drove away from Howard Road in a white 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with an Ohio license plate of 012YIN.

Gerhardt is described as a white female standing at 5 foot 5 inches and weighing 115 pounds. The missing woman has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says she has dementia. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

If you see her, call 911.