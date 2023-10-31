DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A missing teenager from Willard, Ohio is believed to be in the Dayton area.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s website, 15-year-old Anna Stover was last seen leaving her home in Willard. She was reportedly last seen on Oct. 28 and wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Stover is described as a white female with black hair and blue eyes, weighing 145 pounds and 5 foot 4 inches tall.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Willard Police Department at 419-933-2561.