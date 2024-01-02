DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is searching to find a missing woman from Dayton.

Charlene Roberts

Man Charlene picked up from Greyhound Station

According to Dayton police, 68-year-old Charlene Roberts was last heard from on Thursday, Dec. 28. Police believe she picked up a male individual from the Greyhound Station.

Charlene’s Car

Roberts is a diabetic and needs her medication, police say.

The missing woman could be driving a brown 2003 Chevrolet Impala with license plate number JZW 7533.

If you know the whereabouts of Roberts, you are asked to call DPD at 937-333-2677. To remain anonymous, call 937-222-7867.