BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A missing teen from California has been found after authorities thought he may have been in Greene County.

According to the Beavercreek Police Department, a 16-year-old boy from Redding, California was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Police believed that he may have been in the Greene County area.

The teen has since been located in Redding, California, and is reportedly safe.