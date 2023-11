** The video above shows a story regarding missing persons **

TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An alert for the man reported missing from Butler County has been cancelled.

John Caudill (Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

John Caudill, 55, of Trenton, was reported missing, after last seen in Trenton around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Caudill had reportedly walked away on foot.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the alert has been cancelled.