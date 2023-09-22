DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local man is missing after being reportedly dropped off in the Oregon District.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old James Watson from Harrison Township is missing. The last time Watson was seen was on Aug. 30, when Watson’s family members reportedly dropped him off in the Oregon District.

“James Watson was officially reported missing by concerned family members on

September 8th, 2023,” the sheriff’s office says.

Watson is described as being a black male, standing at about 5 feet 9 inches and weighing around 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

The 45-year-old’s cell phone has remained offline since Watson went missing.

If you information about where James Watson is, you are encouraged to call 937-225-4357.