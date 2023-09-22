DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local man has been found after being reported missing on Sept. 8.

The man has now been found, according to a release from the sheriff’s office on Sept. 23.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a Harrison Township man was reported missing on Sept. 8. The last time the man was seen was on Aug. 30, when his family members reportedly dropped him off in the Oregon District.

“He was officially reported missing by concerned family members on September 8th, 2023,” the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office thanks everyone for helping to locate the missing man.