HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Police Department has asked for assistance in finding a missing juvenile.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, Ivy House was signed out of Wayne High School on Monday, Oct. 9, at around 10 a.m.

The next day, House reportedly got on a Route 18 RTA bus in front of the school at around 10 a.m. and transferred to the Route 12 with the intent of getting off at Five Oaks.

She was last seen wearing a beige dress with a hood, black and white Jordan shoes and a blue and white bookbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 937-233-2080.

Ivy House (Photo/Huber Heights Police Department)

