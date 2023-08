HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, 16-year-old Rhianna Rahiel of Tipp City was last seen in Huber Heights on August 8.

She is described as a biracial female, 5’4″ tall, 211 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911, 1-800-843-5678 or the Huber Heights Police Department at 937-233-2080.