KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department has issued a Missing Adult Alert for a local man.

According to Kettering Police, authorities are looking for 64-year-old William Ingram. Ingram is described as a black male standing 5 foot eleven and weighing 210 pounds. He is said to have black hair and brown eyes.

The missing man is said to be driving a gray 2018 Jeep Compass with a license plate of JLA 6787 and was last seen on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 a.m. in Montgomery County.

If you see Ingram or his vehicle, you are urged to immediately call 911.