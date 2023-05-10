DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities are asking for help finding an endangered teen after she went missing on Sunday, May 7.

Madison Thompson (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

On May 7, 14-year-old Madison Thompson left her home and has not returned, a release by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives are currently following up on several leads, and they are looking to the community to help find her.

“Your call could be the key to bringing Madison home safely,” the release states.

Madison Thompson is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’9 and 125 pounds.

The release states that Thompson’s family and law enforcement are concerned for her safety at this time. Anyone with information concerning the teen’s whereabouts should call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.