DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Greenville Police is asking for your help in locating a missing person.

Scott Borger is 59-years-old and was last seen in Greenville on Friday, May 20 around 12 p.m.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2004 Dodge Dakota truck. The Ohio license plate on the truck is GMJ8840.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information on where Borger is to contact their local law police agency. You can also call Greenville Police at 937-548-1103.