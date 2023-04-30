DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eastwood MetroPark is now closed to the public as the search for the missing child continues.

According to a post on social media, Five Rivers MetroParks is saying Eastwood MetroPark is closed to the public. Dayton fire, police and Five Rivers MetroParks are all assisting with the search at the park. Law enforcement says people should avoid the area.

“Law enforcement ask that the public refrain from entering the park, which may impede ongoing search and rescue efforts,” Five Rivers MetroParks said.

The missing child was reported missing on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. Police describe the missing child as only a missing 7 or 8-year-old male. Dayton Fire was on scene searching the Mad River on Saturday, along with Wright Patterson Air Force Base Dive Team.