DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is still actively searching for a 63-year-old woman with dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued by police for Penny Boddie, who was last seen on May 14 around 9:30 p.m. She went missing from Mary Scott Nursing Home located at 3109 Campus Drive in Dayton.

Police reported that Boddie was last seen in a wheelchair and has very limited mobility. She is also insulin-dependent and has dementia.

According to the Dayton Police Department, the search for Penny Boddie has been “quite extensive,” and there is a possibility that she got a ride somewhere.

Police have released an updated photo of Boddie from a security camera, which can be seen below.

(Photo: Dayton Police Department)

The Dayton Police Department asked that people check their personal security systems or video doorbells for footage of Boddie.

If you have seen Boddie or have any information, call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or call 911.