DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is searching for a man who went missing nearly four months ago.

According to DPD, 30-year-old Jack Flohre has been missing since Jan. 15, 2023. He was reportedly last seen on Ingram Street.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, however, DPD said his well-being is in question.

Flohre has blonde hair, blue eyes and tattoos that say “Lost Soul” across his fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jacob Hemmelgarn at 937-333-1152. Tips can also be left with Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.