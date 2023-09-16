DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department needs your help finding a missing child.

Nyla Blassingame, 11, of Dayton was last seen on Friday, Sept. 8. According to police, she was reported missing 3 days later on on Monday, Sept. 11.

Blassingame is described as standing at 5 foot 1 inch, weighing 96 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a green backpack, and had pierced ears.

Dayton Police say the Blassingame could be staying with a non-custodial family member.

If you know where Nyla Blassingame is, you are urged to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677. If you would like to report a tip and remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.