LAS VEGAS (WDTN) — A cold case nearly a half-a-century old in Las Vegas recently turned a bit warmer with a tie to Ohio.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on social media that the woman of a cold case initially from 44 years ago had been identified. On Nov. 15, detectives were able to make a positive identification on “Sahara Sue Doe,” which turned out to be Cincinnati-native Gwenn Marie Story.

In 1979, a man is reported to have been walking through an open field, near the Vegas Strip. Story’s body was found laying in the dirt. Authorities pronounced her dead, and the Clark County, Nevada Coroner’s Office labeled her death a homicide after an autopsy was conducted.

Investigators on Story’s case asked for a “forensic genetic genealogy investigation” in 2022. As a part of the investigation, possible family members sent in DNA samples for comparison to the found female.

The DNA test confirmed the samples were that of Story’s family members, making Sahara Sue Doe have a verified identification.

Story is believed to have left Hamilton County during the summer of 1979 towards California in search for her biological father. Two of her male friends were traveling with her, but she did not return with them.

“The male friends told Story’s family members they had left her in the Las Vegas area,” police said. “According to her family, they never heard from Story after she left Cincinnati in the summer of 1979.”

If you have any information on what happened to Story or the identities of the two male individuals, you are asked to contact the department’s homicide division at 1-702-385-5555 or click here. You will be able to remain anonymous.