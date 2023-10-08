DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville Police need your help to locate a missing man.

Barry Smith, 66, was reported missing on Oct. 7 after disappearing from his and his wife’s Centerville apartment on East Rahn Road on Sept. 27. Smith reportedly left to buy cleaning supplies and never returned.

Before going missing, Smith would send out daily scripture messages to family and friends, but has not done so since Sept. 27. His phone rang at the beginning of the search, but now goes straight to voicemail.

Smith is described as a Black male, standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a blue 2008 Hummer H2 with OH license plate ERS9799.

If you have any information or see this man or the vehicle, you can call 911 or contact the Centerville Police Department at 937-433-7661.