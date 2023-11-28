CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post by the Centerville Police Department, Samantha Visnich, 22, was last seen on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 23, in the area of Wahsum Circle and Penridge in Centerville.

Visnich is described as having blonde hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Centerville Police Department)

(Photo/Centerville Police Department)

(Photo/Centerville Police Department)

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ratliff at 937-433-7661 or jratliff@centervilleohio.gov.