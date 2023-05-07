DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police in Butler Township are looking for a 16-year-old last seen on Friday.

The Butler Township Police Department was contacted on Saturday, May 6, just after 11 p.m. in reference to an endangered missing juvenile. Butler Twp. police says in a release they are looking for 16-year-old Jayonna Reed. The missing teen is described as a black female, standing 5 foot 1 inch and weighing 135 pounds.

It is not known what clothing she was last seen wearing.

Law enforcement have been following up on leads from Saturday. All of Reed’s family and friends have been contacted. Authorities say they believe she may be somewhere in the area of Catalpa Drive.

If you know where Jayonna is, you are asked to contact either your local police department, Butler Twp. Dispatch at 937-233-2080 or Detective Brown at 937-641-9116.