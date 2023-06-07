WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Washington Twp. is missing, and law enforcement needs your help locating him.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Charles “Chuck” High is a 53-year-old white male, standing 5 foot 7 inches and weighs around 150 pounds. He has red hair, hazel eyes and a goatee.

High was last seen by family and friends on Sunday, June 4 after dropping his car off to his family and turned his phone off. The missing man has not reported to work.

If you know where High may be or have any information, you are asked to call Detective Shutts at 937-432-2765. You can also call Montgomery County Regional Dispatch at 937-225-4357.