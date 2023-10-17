HARRRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance to help locate a missing girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Keyrin Gonzalez Ramos was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 14. Ramos was last seen leaving her group home at around 12:33 a.m. on Oct. 14.

The missing girl was last seen in a black and gold sweatshirt, black sweatpants and was carrying a white backpack.

She is described as standing at 5 feet and weighing around 135 pounds. Ramos also has brown eyes and hair.

If you have any information that could lead to the fining of Ramos, you are urged to contact Montgomery County Regional Dispatch at 937-225-4357.