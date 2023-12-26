CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday for a missing child and mother in Cleveland after a reported stabbing.

According to our partners at WJW, Lakewood police are searching for a 29-year-old female in connection with the stabbing of the child’s father before taking her child, 1-year-old Choice Walters.

The Amber Alert was issued around noon on Sunday, Dec. 18, shortly after the stabbing.

A warrant for attempted aggravated murder has been issued for the mother.

“A witness observed a male being attacked in the park,” Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler told WJW. “When officers did arrive they found our victim had been beat up and stabbed.”

The victim is reportedly in serious but stable condition.

Police say they have been in contact with the mother but are unaware of her location.

“We have spoken to her, she’s not being very cooperative with us,” Eschweiler said. “With the Amber Alert being issued, you know, the marshal service, the state highway patrol, BCI, they’re all working with us to try and track her down. So hopefully we’ll find the baby soon.”

Lakewood police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 216-521-6773.