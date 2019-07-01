Senator Rob Portman tours tornado damage, discusses recovery efforts

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio ) toured neighborhoods in Trotwood and Beavercreek that are still recovering from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak and discussed ongoing recovery efforts.

He began his day in Trotwood, where he drove around with Mayor Mary McDonald touring some of the damaged houses.

Afterwards, Portman said he was surprised by all of the cleanup and debris pickup that has already happened, but agreed with McDonald, that the biggest concern is now housing.

Portman had already toured some of the Miami Valley’s damage the morning after the tornadoes, and had also written to President Trump, urging him to approve Governor DeWine’s request for a major disaster declaration.

This was Portman’s first time touring the damage since the federal disaster declaration and FEMA’s arrival.

“We were just talking about the number of businesses that were coming back in the area,” said Portman. “Now, we’re hit with this and we’ve got to ensure that residents know that Trotwood is moving forward.”

He said following FEMA and SBA assistance, the next step is public assistance.

This includes help with infrastructure costs to make sure the 800-plus Trotwood residents who need temporary housing can come back.

“Many of them want to come back,” said McDonald. “They’ve mentioned that their children want to come back into the school system and we’re looking at a lack of housing as it’s needed right now, so we’re looking for developers, the opportunity to incentive that housing.”

McDonald said they expect a more concrete number of displaced families when school returns in the Fall.

Portman said he will be working closely with the city to know what further federal assistance is needed.

“Your home is going to be there, you can come back because these hundreds of families, these kids in school, you work in the community, you really want them to come back, it’s really important for the tax base,” said Portman.

Portman ended the afternoon in Beavercreek.

