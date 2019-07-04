Garage sale benefiting Beavercreek tornado survivors

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek family is holding a garage sale and taking donations to benefit tornado survivors.

“Some friends of ours and our neighbors son lost their home in the tornadoes.” said Kathleen Riddle, a Beavercreek resident.

Riddle did what she could to help her friends. Some lost everything while others were left wondering what they could salvage.

“At a certain point I was like – I can’t help everyone I know that’s affected. So who needs the most help?” said Riddle.

Through Facebook, Riddle connected with more than 7 Beavercreek families that needed help. During that time, Riddle planned on having a garage sale. That’s when she decided the money could change someone else’s life.

The garage sale started to grow on Thursday as people from the region dropped off things to contribute to the sale.

“Most of what we got was donated to us. Interesting items I guess you could say would be…. we have an air compressor and a bedroom set for a little girl,” said Riddle.

There’s tons of clothes, toys and furniture too. And if there isn’t something for you, cash donations are being accepted.

The garage sale will end on Saturday.

If you’re looking to stop by, they’re located on Forestdale in Beavercreek from 8am-5pm.

