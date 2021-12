DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Dave about Yuletide Village, Season of Light happening on the grounds of the Renaissance Festival.

The event is Fridays & Saturdays beginning November 26th through December 18th. Fridays 5pm to 10pm and Saturdays 3pm to 10pm.

Admission is $15 for adults, children under 12 are free and parking is free. For tickets and more information visit www.yuletidevillage.com