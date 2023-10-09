DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Rain or shine, the annual Yellow Springs Street Fair is back this weekend! Mills Park Hotel’s Ryan Aubin visited Living Dayton on Monday featuring what’s to come this weekend.

First-time fair participants can expect over 250 vendors, 30 food trucks, two live entertainment stages and many local businesses celebrating the entire day. Aubin advises people to get there early to allow plenty of parking but says you can also park at Young’s Jersey Dairy Farm and take a ride on the free shuttle over to town!

Details:

Saturday, October 14

9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Free admission and free shuttle!

Fair Hosts are still looking for volunteers to help make the events possible, for more information click here or watch the video above!