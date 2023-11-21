DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Yellow Spring’s Holiday Bazaar returns this weekend, just in time to find the perfect holiday gift for yourself or for others! Mills Park Hotel Owner Ryan Aubin and local artist Jamie Aubin visited Living Dayton on Tuesday featuring small businesses and Bazaar details you don’t want to miss!

Along with vendors, food trucks and entertainment, the Holiday Bazaar is an all-weekend event with something certainly for everyone. This is a perfect time to support local businesses during the holiday season!

Friday Schedule:

8 a.m. – Ellie’s Restaurant Opens

5 p.m. – SNEAK PEAK Opens

6 p.m. – Legendary Lights at Clifton Mill Begin

9 p.m. – SNEAK PEAK Concludes / Mill Concludes

Saturday Schedule:

8 a.m. – Ellie’s Restaurant Opens

9 a.m. – Holiday Bazaar Opens!

9 a.m. – Food Trucks Open

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Mr. Redlegs & Rosie Red

1 p.m. – Live Music in the Hotel Lobby

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Rudy Flyer

6 p.m. – Holiday Bazaar Concludes

6 p.m. – Legendary Lights at Clifton Mill Beg

For more details, click here or watch the segment above!