DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Yellow Spring’s Ellie’s at Mills Park Hotel showcased Chef Thuron Ham’s incredible talent with his signature Prime Rib meal.

Partnered perfectly with a William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon, Chef Ham also whipped together asparagus and mashed potatoes covered in bacon and shredded cheese. He says at Ellie’s, magic happens in their cast iron skillets that are loaded with spices, seasonings, onions and more to give the prime rib its signature taste.



For more information and to schedule your reservation, click here or watch the video above!