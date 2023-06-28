DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you in need of plans for the next month? Get your groove on at Yellow Cab Tavern with their many events happening throughout July!

Brian Johnson with Yellow Cab Tavern joined the Living Dayton team to talk about their upcoming events! With live music, food, and loads of fun, you won’t want to miss anything this month.

They will have tons of local food trucks for their 2nd Annual Mac N’ Cheese Festival with cheesy specials on National Mac n’ Cheese Day!

This festival is part of their the 10-year anniversary of The Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies with specialty food fests all year long. Get all of the details at yellowcabfoodtrucks.com

When it comes to live music, Brian said to look forward to Amber Hargett’s “Coal Mine Canary” on July 29th.

Watch the video above for more details or learn more about Yellow Cab’s events here.