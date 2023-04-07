DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Yellow Cab Tavern is celebrating 10 years with their Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies with specialty food fests all year round, one being Dayton VegFest 2023!

Entry is free to the festival, which will take place at Yellow Cab Tavern on April 14th from 5 to 9 p.m.

With tons of vendors serving vegetarian and vegan dishes, and more, this will be a foodie event that you will not want to miss!

Expect to see tons of veggie-filled dishes from these vendors:

Pizza Bandit

Blind Dogs

I Heart Ice Cream

Ma Dukes Street Food

Crusin Cusine

Cray Cray Cajun

Empanadas & More

Yummy Gyro

Cupzilla Korean BBQ

The Lumpia Queen

Spin City Cotton Candy

Get all of the details about their 2023 food truck festival series on their website or by watching the video above!