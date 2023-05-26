DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s always a reason to give back to your community, and no one knows that better than MVP Walk-In Tub and Shower

Matt Grushon, owner of Miami Valley Premier Walk In Tubs, and David Mauch with Habitat for Humanity joined the Living Dayton team with more information on their partnership and the work they’re doing for the community!

MVP offers Walk-In Bathtubs & Walk-In Safety Showers, along with assistance for redesigning or remodeling bathrooms.

According to the MVP Walk In website, their mission is to give customers the ability to bathe safely and independently at home.

To set up an appointment, contact them by calling (937) 800-4687.

*This segment is sponsored by Miami Valley Premier Walk In Tubs*