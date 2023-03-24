DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women, not just nationally, but on a global level. Cardiovascular disease claims more lives of women than all cancers combined. The reality is currently, more than 44% of women ages 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

As a goal to increase women’s heart health awareness, Women of Impact is a catalyst for change and committed to providing awareness and resources to improve cardiovascular health of women globally.

Whitney Barkley from the American Heart Association’s Women of Impact Campaign joined us to discuss why she chose to become a woman of impact and how people can get involved.

Click here to learn more about their mission and find out how you can become a part of the movement.