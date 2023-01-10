DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – In the dead of winter, you might think the events calendar is empty, but there is fun to be had at Yellow Cab! Not to fear, because Brian Johnson is here with the details of Yellow Cab Tavern‘s fun festivities.

Winterfolk Fest is BACK for its ninth year at the Yellow Cab Tavern. On January 14th Yellow Cab will share an incredible mix of local artists and bands back to the stage!

Enjoy an incredible evening of Folk, Bluegrass, and Americana with Shady Pines, Harold Hensley & His Band, Honey & Houston, Cory Breth, Kyleen Downes, and Derek Gooley!

Cover starts at 7pm, music starts at 8pm, and tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the doors. But don’t wait long! Discounted presale tickets end at Midnight on Jan 13th. All ages welcome with a guardian.

If you’re hungry, The Pizza Bandit will be set up and serving through 10 p.m.