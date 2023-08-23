DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While summer is wrapping up, it’s not too late to have some fun on the beach! The MIX Morning Show is making sure of that with their current contest!

MIX 107.7 is offering the chance to win a FREE trip for two people for 4 days and 3 nights to any Sandals resort in the Bahamas, Jamaica or Curaçao.

Kristi Leigh and Jeff Stevens shared the tropical details from the Sandals Royal Curaçao resort. For those wanting to win, listen to MIX 107.7 at 8:10 a.m. for the daily keyword for a chance to win!

There will be 5 keywords, and for those who have missed a morning or two, Jeff and Kristi said to listen to their podcast on the iHeartRadio app to find out the previous keywords.

For further information, watch the video above, or visit their website.