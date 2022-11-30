DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Emily Yunker from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium joined us virtually for Wild Wednesday!

Emily first showed a live look into the Manatee Building, which is currently home to six manatees. These “sea cows” love to graze on various lettuces and vegetation as they prepare to re-enter the wild!

According to Emily, all of the manatees were either injured or orphaned, and with the zoo being one of three second-stage rehabilitation centers outside of Florida, they are well-equipped to get these manatees back to health.

Also in the Manatee Building are three Brown Pelicans! Emily said that these animals are known to eat fish, putting their large beaks to work.

More information on the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is available here.