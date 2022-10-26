DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Emily Yunker with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium joined us virtually today to share some new animal friends!

Emily introduced the Living Dayton team to a group of bats and an Asian Water Monitor.

Although Halloween is coming up, Emily said bats are not all that scary! Looking at them close-up, their faces actually look like little foxes. Bats are also super helpful in their habitats!

Emily also shared some facts about the Asian Water Monitor. These reptiles love water and they can even stay submerged for up to 30 minutes.

