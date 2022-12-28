COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Wild Wednesday with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Emily Yunker joined the Living Dayton team virtually to share some new friends!

Trout is an 11-year-old black-footed penguin that calls the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium his home! Emily said Trout is a warm-weather penguin and he is full-grown despite his small size. He is just one of many penguins that you can visit at the Columbus Zoo!

For more information on Trout, watch the video below.

Continuing on the warm-weather trend, Emily introduced the Living Dayton team to 10-year-old Fletcher the fennec fox!

The fennec fox is one of the smallest species of fox in the world. They are usually found in northern Africa even though they are covered in fur! Emily said Fletcher’s fur is actually great for warm weather since it’s light-colored, wispy and lightweight.

Learn more about Fletcher in the video below.

For more information on the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, click here.