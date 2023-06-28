COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Wild Wednesday and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared some new feathery friends!

Emily Yunker with the Columbus Zoo first introduced the Living Dayton team to three female bald eagles!

Emily said that although they were considered endangered in the 1990s, they are becoming more prevalent throughout the United States. Watch the video below to learn more about the Columbus Zoo’s involvement in rebuilding the population.

Emily also showed off the Songbird Aviary, where many common and not-so-common birds can be found. Watch the video below to learn more about these feathery friends.

For more information about the Columbus Zoo, click here.