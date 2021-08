CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The scene was quiet Wednesday after Jackie Coles’ body was found in her house Tuesday. Her estranged husband, Noel Coles, Jr., was taken into custody in Indiana Tuesday night for violating an order of protection Jackie had against him. The Clark County Sheriff's Office still has not confirmed he is their suspect in this homicide.

Flowers and candles sit outside the home where 44-year-old Jackie Coles was found dead Tuesday morning. At around 7:30 deputies were called to the home on Weinland Street near Braun Street for a welfare check after a coworker told non-emergency dispatch something wasn't right.