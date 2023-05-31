COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Wild Wednesday here at Living Dayton! Emily Yunker from the Columbus Zoo joined us virtually to share animals in the Heart of Africa.

In the Columbus Zoo’s Heart of Africa section you can find Mitch the ostrich! Emily said ostriches are the largest and heaviest bird and can weigh around 250 to 300 pounds.

Emily also shared two donkeys with the Living Dayton team! Both being new to the Heart of Africa area, Emily introduced us to a 6-month-old female and her 3-year-old aunt.

