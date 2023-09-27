DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s a Wild Wednesday with none other than the famous Columbus Zoo & Aquarium featuring their famous Barred Owl Exhibit! Zoo Trainer Emily Yunker introduced Living Dayton to Hagrid the Barred Owl, a native to the state of Ohio.

Additionally, Yunker featured their Virginia Opossum exhibit! Sometimes bad reputations can overshadow the significant role an animal plays in the ecosystem. The opossum is a perfect example of this! While these nocturnal creatures may sometimes raid your garbage can at night, they actually consume carrion and help control the population of insects.

For more information, watch the videos above or click here!