DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Moderna has announced that its two-shot COVID-19 vaccination works just as well in ages 12 and up as it does for adults, and plans to ask for FDA approval in early June. The biotechnology company says its studies prove 100% effective in test runs with ages 12 through 17.

"Two weeks after the first dose, it was over 90% effective. Also, what's critical is that side effects again, seem to be short lived and generally not terribly severe," said Kettering Health Network Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein.