DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - During the final Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery press conference Thursday morning, Governor Mike DeWine took time to congratulate the last million dollar winner Esperanza Diaz and college scholarship winner Sydney Daum. "Thank you so much to you, and for having this great idea…thank you," said Diaz.

Also during the conference, Governor DeWine discussed how he feels Ohio is doing in the fight against COVID-19. "Our cases are going down. Our hospitalizations going down, but the virus is still here. With the variants it can become very dangerous for those who are not vaccinated," said Governor DeWine.