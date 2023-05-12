DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to National Restaurant Association research, approximately 87 million adults said they would dine out on Mother’s Day. Lisa Grigsby with Dayton 937 shared some Mother’s Day specials for this upcoming Sunday.

For breakfast or brunch, consider Alleyway Cafe, Carver’s Steaks and Chops, Curry & Grill, Giovanni’s, or Hidden Valley Orchards.

Lisa said some other great options are the Kettering VFW, Mamma Disalvo’s or the Wind’s Cafe.

But most of all, Lisa recommended making reservations! For more details, watch the video above, or read the full list of restaurants on the Dayton 937 website.