DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – GarlicFest is approaching quickly, and if you want some good food and family fun or if you just want to keep the vampires away, you’ll want to be in attendance!

Lisa Grigsby with Dayton 937 joined the Living Dayton team in the studio with us to talk about it!

With cuisines from pierogis to garlic beer to garlic ice cream, there is something for everyone at this festival.

If you’re in a competitive mood, you can join the garlic eating contest or face off against competitors in Mamma DiSalvo’s Meatball eating contest!

The event will take place on Saturday, July 22 at Courthouse Square in Downtown Dayton.