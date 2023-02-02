DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — January is officially over! Find out all the shows Dayton Live has to offer for February 2023.

Kailey Yeakley with Dayton Live shared some exciting entertainment opportunities for the month such as ValenWine Day on Feb. 9, “Grimmz Fairy Tales” on Feb. 10 and 11, as well as “A Soldier’s Play” during the week of Feb. 14!

You can also enjoy the Aretha Franklin celebration, “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” on Feb. 24 and 25.

Katie said that the great thing about Dayton Live is that there are events for theater lovers as well as those who don’t enjoy it so much.

You can check out Dayton Live’s February calendar here.

For more information, watch the video above!