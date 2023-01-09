DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kara Hitchens from AAA joined the Living Dayton team to share what you need to know about Ohio’s new distracted driving law.

According to Kara, distracted driving has been made a primary offense, and officers can now pull you over for being on your phone. Before this law, Ohio used to be one of four states that did not have distracted driving as a primary offense.

Distracted driving means more than texting and driving, said Kara. But now, being on it while operating a vehicle is illegal.

The law goes into effect in 90 days, and for the first six months, only warnings will be given for the offense.

