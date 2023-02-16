DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pull on your boots and grab your cowboy hat because the latest episode of “Walker Independence” is packed full of true western action!

Actor Matt Barr who plays male lead Hoyt Rawlins shared what you can expect from the series’ newest episode, “The Pittsburgh Windmill.”

“It’s kind of a term for this like scheme that we pull off,” said Matt. He went on to liken the episode to the hit 2001 movie “Ocean’s Eleven.”

Matt also previewed what viewers can expect for the rest of the season.

“There’s a huge gunfight coming up, ya know, that classic western trope. A train robbery!” Matt said. “One of the most exciting things coming up is we got a special cameo coming from someone from ‘Walker.’“

Hear more of what Matt had to say about his role and the series in the video above!

You can watch the latest episode of “Walker Independence” on Dayton’s CW at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.