DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you love supporting local businesses and connecting with your community all at once, the 22nd Annual Hometown Expo is the perfect opportunity to fuse those two passions.

Samantha Riggs and Carrie Robbins from the Springboro Chamber of Commerce spoke with us about the 22nd Annual Hometown EXPO “That Spring Thing, where they are anticipating 180 vendors. Each vendor will offer a wide variety of products for attendees to explore. There will also be an abundant amount of fun activities including games, live entertainment, balloons, food and fun ventures for kids.

The event will take place on March 18th from 10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. If you want to learn more about this event and more, you can check it out here .